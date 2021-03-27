Route 3039 Nike Site Road Bridge Shoulder Restrictions Start Next Week in Collier

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder restrictions on the Nike Site Road Bridge (Route 3039) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday, March 29-April 1 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur on the Nike Site Road Bridge over the Panhandle Trail between Noblestown Road and Gregg Station Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Crews from A. Merante Contracting will begin preparatory work on the $3.25 million bridge rehabilitation project.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #