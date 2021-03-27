Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,014 in the last 365 days.

Route 3039 Nike Site Road Bridge Shoulder Restrictions Start Next Week in Collier

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder restrictions on the Nike Site Road Bridge (Route 3039) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday, March 29-April 1 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur on the Nike Site Road Bridge over the Panhandle Trail between Noblestown Road and Gregg Station Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. 

Crews from A. Merante Contracting will begin preparatory work on the $3.25 million bridge rehabilitation project.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 3039 Nike Site Road Bridge Shoulder Restrictions Start Next Week in Collier

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.