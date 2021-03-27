​​Route 320 (Sproul Road) Among Highways Restricted Next Week for Nighttime Resurfacing Operations in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane closures are scheduled next week on Route 320 (Sproul Road) and several other state highways in Delaware County on Sunday, March 28, through Friday, April 2, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, the following morning, for milling and resurfacing, as part of a project to repair and resurface 19 miles of state highway in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Route 320 (Sproul Road) between Hamilton Road and Chandler Lane in Radnor Township;

Church Lane/69th Street between U.S. 13 (Baltimore Avenue) and Marshall Road in East Lansdowne Borough and Upper Darby Township;

Providence Road between Oak Avenue and Lansdowne Avenue in Aldan and Yeadon boroughs and Upper Darby Township; and

Baltimore Avenue between Oak Avenue and Wycombe Avenue in Lansdowne and Clifton Heights boroughs. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Highway Materials, of Flourtown, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on this $5,195,382 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

