PennDOT to Begin Construction on University Avenue/34th Street Intersection Improvement Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 1, on a project to improve travel and safety at the University Avenue/34th Street intersection with ramp from eastbound Interstate 76 at the University Avenue/Grays Ferry Interchange in Philadelphia.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will realign the intersection, which is listed on the National Highway System and is classified as an “Urban Principal Arterial”, through relocating the lane on which exiting I-76 eastbound motorists currently merge onto westbound University Avenue and moving it closer to the ramp’s existing signalized intersection with University Avenue/34th Street. This safety improvement will allow the traffic signal to control the right turn onto westbound University Avenue instead of a yield sign. Dual right turn lanes will also be added for this new turning move.

In addition, the contractor will resurface and upgrade traffic signals at the intersection; rebuild ADA curb ramps to improve pedestrian safety; and install new guiderail, drainage, and stormwater management features at this location.

Beginning Thursday, April 1, motorists can expect a weekday left lane closure, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, on the eastbound I-76 ramp between the University Avenue/Grays Ferry Interchange and University Avenue/34th Street through September.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Tony DePaul & Son of Flourtown is the general contractor on this $1,930,228 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in fall 2023.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #