Route 380 Baum Boulevard Lane Restrictions Resume Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Baum Boulevard (Route 400/Route 380) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will resume Monday, March 29 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on Baum Boulevard between South Graham Street to South Highland Avenue weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late May. Additionally, intersections through the corridor may be closed during work hours. Crews from Mele, Mele and Sons, Inc. will conduct roadway and sidewalk improvements.

Police will assist at signalized intersections. Please use caution if traveling in the area.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Daniel Cleary at 412-255-8800 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

