PennDOT to Repair Potholes Next Week on More Than 50 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

03/26/2021

​King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on more than 50 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:

Bucks County

Route 113, Souderton Road, Hilltown Township;

Route 152, West Rockhill and Hilltown townships and Sellersville, Perkasie and Silverdale boroughs;

Route 313 (Swamp Road/Dublin Pike), Bedminster, Hilltown, New Britain, Plumstead, and East Rockhill townships and Doylestown and Richland boroughs;

Route 663 (John Fries Highway), Milford Township; and

Minsi Trail, Hilltown Township.

Chester County

U.S. 1, Pennsbury Township;

U.S. 30, Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, and East Caln townships;

U.S. 202, Tredyffrin Township;

Route 41, West Fallowfield Township;

Route 100, West Whiteland Township;

Route 282 (Creek Road), East Brandywine Township;

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road), East Coventry and East Vincent townships;

Paoli Pike, East Goshen Township;

Lower Pine Creek Road, West Pikeland Township;

Whitford Road, West Whiteland Township;

North Caln Road, Caln Township; and

King Road, West and East Whiteland townships.

Delaware County

Interstate 95, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Ridley, and Tinicum townships, City of Chester and Upland Borough;

Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Chester Heights and Media boroughs;

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

U.S. 322, Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Drexel Avenue, Haverford and Upper Darby townships;

Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township;

Matsonford Road, Radnor Township;

Burmont Road, Haverford and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne Borough;

Oak Avenue, Upper Darby Township and Clifton Heights, Darby, Glenolden, Collingdale, and Folcroft boroughs;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Upper Darby, and Springfield townships and Morton, Swarthmore, Clifton Heights, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Yeadon, and Media boroughs;

Tanguy Road, Thornbury Township;

Cheyney Road, Concord Township;

Llewelyn Road, Chester Heights Borough; and

Springfield Road, Springfield and Upper Darby townships and Clifton Heights, Aldan, and Collingdale boroughs.

Montgomery County

U.S. 422, Limerick, Upper Providence, Lower Providence, and Upper Merion townships;

Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike), Upper Salford Township;

Route 309, Springfield and Cheltenham townships;

Kutztown Road, Upper Hanover Township; and

Finland Road, Marlborough Township.

Philadelphia County

Interstate 76, including ramps;

I-95, including ramps;

U.S. 1, including ramps;

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard);

U.S. 30;

Route 3;

Route 63, including ramps;

Route 73;

Route 291;

Castor Avenue;

Arimingo Avenue;

Stenton Avenue;

Rhawn Street;

Veree Ave;

Parkside Avenue;

Lancaster Avenue;

Penrose Avenue;

Kingsessing Avenue;

Bartram Avenue;

Whitby Avenue; and

Spring Garden Street.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews. All activities are weather dependent.

As of January 1, 2021, PennDOT has used more than 1,803 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

PennDOT would also like to remind motorists that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.gov and clicking on “Submit A Roadway Concern.”

