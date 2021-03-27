U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

03/26/2021

King of Prussia PA – Lane closures are scheduled next week on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and several other state highways in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the Interstate 76 and Wayne Avenue interchanges;

Saturday, April 3, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the I-76 and Wayne Avenue interchanges;

Friday, April 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) between the westbound I-76 ramp and Wayne Avenue Interchange;

Saturday, April 3, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a road closure is scheduled on the eastbound I-76 ramp to northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway). During the closure motorists will be directed to use the Montgomery Drive Interchange and I-76 West;

Wednesday, March 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound University Avenue/34th Street between Civic Center Boulevard and Grays Ferry Avenue;

Thursday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on Egypt Road between Pinetown Road and New Mill Road in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County;

Thursday, April 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound University Avenue/34th Street between Civic Center Boulevard and Grays Ferry Avenue; and

Friday, April 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on University Avenue/34th Street between Civic Center Boulevard and Grays Ferry Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

