March 18, 2021518-486-9844 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Athletic Commission to Meet on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 6:00pm

Members of the New York State Athletic Commission will hold a meeting on Monday, March 29, 2021. In accordance with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the meeting will be held by WebEx videoconference and/or phone.

WHO: New York State Athletic Commission WHAT: Meeting of the Commission WHEN: Monday, March 29, at 6:00pm

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m398c04ba41c922e4d2c82484a4d76ef7 2. Enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: COMMISSION123 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only: ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the session, or call the number below and enter the access code. US Toll Free: 1-844-633-8697 Local: 1-518-549-0500 Show toll-free dialing restrictions: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf Access code: 185 630 9875

