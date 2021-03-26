Loris Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* and Related Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – March 26, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Harry Herman Henry, III, 36, of Loris, S.C., on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Henry solicited a minor for sex and encouraged a minor to appear in a state of sexually explicit nudity.

Henry was arrested on March 23, 2021. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor (§16-15-415), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.