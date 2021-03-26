Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of March 22
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses several measures heard either in committee or discussed on the floor of the Missouri Senate this week.
Eslinger-Podcast-032521 (2:42)
Senator Eslinger says Senate Joint Resolution 15 would modify provisions relating to the right to bear arms. Eslinger-1-032521 (:23)
Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 494 would modify provisions relating to the placement of veteran designations on driver's licenses and identification cards. Eslinger-2-032521 (:23)
Senator Eslinger also says Senate Bill 582 would modify provisions relating to wages paid by sheltered workshops. Eslinger-3-032521 (:28)
Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 584 would modify provisions related to advanced practice registered nurses. Eslinger-4-032521 (:28)