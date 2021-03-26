Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Elaine Gannon Urges Residents to Participate in Redistricting Discussion

For Immediate Release: March 26, 2021

Contact: Heather McKnelly, 573-751-4008

Senator Elaine Gannon Urges Residents to Participate in Redistricting Discussion

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, invites the residents of the 3rd Senatorial District to voice their opinions about the new district lines that will makeup Missouri’s 8th Congressional District during a hearing next week. The Missouri General Assembly is charged with drawing and approving new congressional districts before candidate filing begins in February of 2022.

“As our community continues to grow in population and diversity, it’s vital for residents to weigh in on this important process,” said Sen. Gannon. “The phrase, ‘your voice, your vote’ equally applies to this process because the boundaries established now will be in place for the next ten years.”

The new district lines will be based on population shifts and data collected from the 2020 Census. The House Special Committee on Redistricting has scheduled a hearing to discuss this topic on Tuesday, March 30, at 8:00 a.m., in Hearing Room 6 in the State Capitol. Those who cannot participate in person may submit testimony electronically one hour prior to the hearing.

For more information about Sen. Gannon and her legislation, please visit her official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Gannon.

###

