Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release / Cruelty To Animals

CASE#: 21B200948

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/26/21 0548 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Little Hollow Rd. Rochester, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Cruelty To Animals.

ACCUSED: Victoria Kelley

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/26/21 at 0548, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a family fight on Little Hollow Road in Rochester. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Victoria Kelley had assaulted a household member. During the incident, Kelley also assaulted a small household pet. Kelley was also in violation of her Conditions of Release. Kelley was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. She is to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 3/26/21 at 1:00PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/26/21 at 1:00PM

COURT: Windosr

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A