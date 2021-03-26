Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release / Cruelty To Animals
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B200948
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/26/21 0548 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Little Hollow Rd. Rochester, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Cruelty To Animals.
ACCUSED: Victoria Kelley
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/26/21 at 0548, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a family fight on Little Hollow Road in Rochester. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Victoria Kelley had assaulted a household member. During the incident, Kelley also assaulted a small household pet. Kelley was also in violation of her Conditions of Release. Kelley was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. She is to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 3/26/21 at 1:00PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/26/21 at 1:00PM
COURT: Windosr
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A