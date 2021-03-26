Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release / Cruelty To Animals

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B200948

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                              

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/26/21 0548 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Little Hollow Rd. Rochester, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, and Cruelty To Animals.

 

ACCUSED: Victoria Kelley                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/26/21 at 0548, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a family fight on Little Hollow Road in Rochester. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Victoria Kelley had assaulted a household member. During the incident, Kelley also assaulted a small household pet. Kelley was also in violation of her Conditions of Release. Kelley was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. She is to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 3/26/21 at 1:00PM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/26/21 at 1:00PM           

COURT: Windosr

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

