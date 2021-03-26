Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,924 in the last 365 days.

FW: Road Closed -VT ROUTE 15 FROM JOES SNACK BAR JERICHO TO ALLEN MARTIN DR ESSEX

Vt Rt 15 from Joe’s Snack Bar to Allen Martin Dr in Essex is now back open. Green Mountain power is still on scene and delays are to be expected.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thank You,

VSP Williston

 

From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, March 26, 2021 2:57 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closed -VT ROUTE 15 FROM JOES SNACK BAR JERICHO TO ALLEN MARTIN DR ESSEX

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 15 from Joes Snack Bar in Jericho to Allen Martin Dr in Essex due to a power pole on fire.

 

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

You just read:

FW: Road Closed -VT ROUTE 15 FROM JOES SNACK BAR JERICHO TO ALLEN MARTIN DR ESSEX

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.