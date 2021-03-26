Ongoing Drug Investigation Results in Two Arrests, Drug Seizure

DAVIDSON COUNTY – As the result of an ongoing drug investigation, Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested two people Thursday night, and charged them with possession of methamphetamine.

TBI Drug Agents received information about two individuals who had an amount of methamphetamine for resale in their possession. On March 25th, Agents executed search warrants at two rooms in a south Nashville hotel. As a result of the search warrant, Agents discovered approximately 28 one-pound packages of suspected methamphetamine, along with additional evidence.

TBI Agents arrested Jose Caraveo (DOB 05/21/1998) and Georgina Gonzalez Pizano (11/07/1997). Each is charged with one count of Possession with Intent of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) of 300 grams or more. Metropolitan Nashville Police officers assisted in transporting Caraveo and Gonzales to the Davidson County Jail, where each was booked on a $250,000 bond.