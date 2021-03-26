The World Health Organization (WHO) is carrying out further investigations into the individual who appears to have had the virus lay dormant in their body.

This would suggest infections may persist once people recover and have the potential to start a future outbreak.

International researchers, including a team at the University of Conakry in Guinea, sequenced the genome of nine samples taken from people infected during the current outbreak and compared them against sequences from previous outbreaks to help identify the cause.

The results suggest the latest outbreak “is the result of the resurgence of a strain that previously circulated in the West African outbreak,” the authors wrote in their analysis.

The team found that the strain of the Ebola virus circulating resembled that of the Makano variant, responsible for the large-scale 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa. “The similarities are big enough for us to declare that this is the same family of the virus,” says Dr. Salam Gueye,…

Read Full Story

The post Scientists probe whether or not West Africa’s latest Ebola outbreak was from man who survived epidemic 5 years in the past appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.