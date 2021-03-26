Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tigray: Ethiopian Prime Minister says Eritrea will withdraw troops from border space

“The government of Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border. The Ethiopian National Defense Force will take over guarding the border areas effective immediately,” Abiy said in a statement on Twitter after meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in the Eritrean capital of Asmara.

The Ethiopian National Defence Force will take over guarding the border areas immediately, Abiy said.

Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed since November, when Abiy launched a major military operation against Tigray’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), sending in national troops and fighters from Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

CNN has previously reported that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea had crossed into Tigray and perpetrated extrajudicial killings, massacres, sexual violence and other human rights abuses.

Abiy claimed on Friday that the TPLF had provoked Eritrea’s military involvement by firing rockets into its capital Asmara,…

