Proactive news headlines including Lucky Minerals, Tetra Bio-Pharma, First Cobalt and CleanSpark

Naturally Splendid (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) appoints digital marketing veteran Kris Tarr as VP of e-commerce click here

Lucky Minerals Inc (TSXV:LKY) (OTCPINK:LKMNF) (FRA:LKY) taps venture capital veteran Diane Mann to serve as corporate secretary click here

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) strikes amended loan deal with giant Glencore; to pay off debt with shares click here

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF)(FRA:JAM1) initiates additional studies on lead drug candidate ARDS-003 click here

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) prices underwritten public offering at $20.50 per share, with gross proceeds expected to be approximately $85M click here

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) buys 4,778 more Bitcoin mining rigs, works toward carbon-free mining click here

