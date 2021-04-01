San Mateo Furnished Housing Leader, Key Housing Announces NorCal April Featured Listing to be Park Place
Key Housing is a best-in-class short term and corporate housing service in California. The company is announcing a new NorCal featured listing.
San Mateo boasts nearly perfect weather and a relaxed, easy-going environment that is perfect for the business traveler who needs short term corporate housing that is also furnished.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated furnished housing service for the San Francisco Bay Area including Peninsula communities such as San Mateo, is proud to announce its April NorCal designee to be "Park Place" located at 1101 Park Place, San Mateo, California. The community is superb and its location not far from San Francisco and from Silicon Valley cannot be topped.
— Bob Lee
“San Mateo boasts nearly perfect weather and a relaxed, easy-going environment that is perfect for the business traveler who needs short term corporate housing that is also furnished,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He went on in detail: “As California reboots after the Pandemic, we're seeing strong interest among corporate travelers both in the United States and from overseas who want to avoid crowded hotels and have that 'home away from home' feeling one can get a premium complex. "
Interested persons can view the Park Place listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/park-place/. It should be noted that garnering the coveted NorCal designated listing is strongly competitive and really highlights best-in-class properties for short term and corporate housing. The complex can be described as follows. It is one of the most conveniently located communities on the San Francisco Peninsula. Not only are they situated near the bustle and charm of downtown San Mateo and next door to Whole Foods and shopping, but their homes are the ideal place to get away when the busy business traveler doesn’t feel like leaving the house. Their chef-level kitchens are outfitted with granite countertops, wine racks, stainless steel appliances and more counter space than anyone will know what to do with. Fireplaces, soaring ceilings, walk-in closets, and hard surface flooring top off the laundry list of top-notch furnishings and ensure a comfortable, peaceful life at Park Place Apartments. It's no surprise that they won the coveted April award!
Persons who would want to browse other San Mateo corporate housing listings can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/san-mateo/. That page consolidates many of the best corporate and short term housing opportunities in San Mateo and on the Peninsula. The best next step is to reach out to a rental consultant and let Key Housing do the hard work of finding a hard-to-find corporate rental for the customer.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
https://www.keyhousing.com/
Bob Lee
Key Housing
+1 415-655-1071
email us here