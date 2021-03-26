Recognize Child Abuse Prevent Month by Donating to an Ohio Non-Profit CAC
COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Ohio Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers (ONCAC) urges Ohioans to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month by donating to your local Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC).
Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) are child-focused centers that coordinate the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse while helping abused children heal. CACs emphasize the coordination of investigation and intervention services by bringing together professionals and agencies as teams to create a child-focused approach to child abuse cases.
To understand what a Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) is, you must understand what children face without one. Without a CAC, the child may end up having to tell the worst story of his or her life over and over again, to doctors, officers, lawyers, therapists, investigators, judges, and others. They may have to talk about that traumatic experience in a police station where they think they might be in trouble or may be asked the wrong questions by a well-meaning teacher or other adult that could hurt the case against the abuser.
To find a CAC in your area, go to www.ONCAC.org/CACs.
To learn more about CACs and to consider donating to a non-profit Children’s Advocacy Center in Ohio, go to www.OhioChildren.org. Your donations are tax deductible.
