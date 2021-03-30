BCFS Health and Human Services Highlights Women’s History

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, BCFS Health and Human Services put a spotlight on the women of today and yesterday by asking staff members who inspired them during Women’s History Month. Here is what they had to say.

Karen Thaxton, Executive Vice President of Human Resources

The person I am today is because of the influence of many men and women, my mentors. Like most mentors that guide you with their work ethic, moral support and uplifting spirit, my mentors did the same. Bosses, colleagues, friends, historical figures and women I never met like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Susan B. Anthony. These were women who broke barriers so others could have their voices heard; to be the first at something but ensure they were not the last, as we heard most recently from Vice President Kamala Harris.

But the most inspiring and influential women in my life happen to be my two daughters, Kiersten (28) and Amber (24). Kiersten graduated with a Masters from Indiana University and is a licensed therapist specializing in trauma recovery, and Amber graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's degree in communication and conflict, now working in biologics at One Blood, a southeast U.S. blood supplier.

They are fierce, brave, humble and working to change the world. I am proud of the women they have become. I am excited to see the positive long-term impact they are sure to make on society. I am honored to be their mother. I salute them today, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, and every day as we continue on this journey called life!

Sonya Thompson, Executive Director at BCFS Health and Human Services Residential Services Division Headquarters

The woman who has inspired me is Elizabeth (Betsy) Guthrie. As a mentor, Betsy inspired me to challenge myself to be a leader focused on growing others. Betsy taught me that the only barriers are the ones I set for myself. Being true to my values, true to the mission and true to those I connected with are my most important goals. She taught me that when folks said “that can’t be done,” my response should be “watch me.” While Betsy is no longer alive, I hope that her legacy lives on in how I work to inspire others.

In light of recent events, I think seeing a female Vice President sworn in was an incredible moment in our history. Likewise, the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG), and seeing the legacy she left behind for all women. Seeing t-shirts for girls and young women that say “speak your mind even if your voice shakes” or “fight for the thing you care about but do it in a way that will lead others to join you” or “never underestimate the power of a girl with a book” are just a few of the important messages that girls have taken and made their own. I am sure RBG had no idea how far reaching and powerful her words could be!

I think as women we should look to one another as professional or personal role models. We all have a little bit of Betsy in each of us. We each have a skill set, education (professional or experience), and goals and aspirations that truly set us up for success. Collectively we bring all that is necessary to help, heal and promote this nation’s history and to create a legacy that inspires others for generations.

Veronica Villa, Regional Director at BCFS Health and Human Services-Fairfield

As a history major and a huge fan of the U.S. Supreme Court, I would say that one of my biggest female inspirations is Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG). She has paved the way for many women to aspire to greatness and advocate for their voices to be heard. Her relentless pursuit to ensure that the “equal protection clause” was applied to all is a true inspiration and testament to her values and convictions. As a Jewish woman from Brooklyn New York, RBG experienced her share of challenges but never gave up and never made excuses to speak her truth, even when it was not in support of popular opinion. RBG is considered one of the Supreme Court’s most notorious dissenters, effecting change even when the court was not in agreement with her. RBG died in 2020, 100 years after the passing of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In her lifetime and through her work, she contributed to the improvement and overall quality of life for many women in the U.S. and around the world. As a woman, I take deep pride in knowing women such as RBG have paved the way for generations to come, that the application of the law is intended to promote equality and protection for all, including women.

As the mother of a young woman, this is very important to me; to know that my daughter will have better opportunities due to the work, dedication and conviction of women like RBG. Since the start of distance learning, my 9-year-old daughter has requested bobbleheads of Michelle Obama, RBG and madam Vice President Kamala Harris that she has placed on her desk. As a young mind, she is inspired and speaks of her admiration for these women, women who have challenged conventions and thrived, coming from adversity and impacting the world in which girls, women, boys and men all live together.

To conclude, a woman who inspires me and many young individuals just like my daughter is none other than the notorious RBG, and in her words, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”