Bowser Administration Sponsors $10,000 to Support Chefs Stopping Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Hate

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration sponsored $10,000 to support Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate, an initiative started by Chef Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit and Chef Tim Ma of Lucky Danger to raise awareness and funds to stop Asian American and Pacific Islander hate. The grant will help the organization spread awareness through a collaboration of chefs to benefit Stop AAPI Hate & local organizations who work to stop anti-Asian racism.

“This grant is about letting our Asian American and Pacific Islander neighbors know that we stand with them and believe that our DC values of hope, love, diversity and inclusiveness will prevail,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “I encourage everyone to do what they can to support this initiative and show the world how we stand up for our neighbors in Washington, D.C.”

“We want to thank Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Mayor’s office and DC residents for taking a stand against racism of any kind. Their allyship and support is beyond meaningful and will greatly help our fundraising efforts to create long lasting change,” said Kevin Tien and Tim Ma, Co-founders of Chef Stopping AAPI Hate.

Through Chefs Stopping AAPI hate, 45 chefs have partnered to launch a dinner series, which will provide Sunday meals for takeout beginning in April. Proceeds from the dinner series will benefit Stop AAPI Hate and RISE JUSTICE LABS . For more information, please visit chefsstoppingaapihate.com.