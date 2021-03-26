Dr. Rick Goodman, global leadership expert, keynote speaker, and author, named to the Top 30 Global Gurus List for 2021

Rick Goodman Top 30 Global Guru Leadership 2021 Dr. Rick Goodman keynote speaker and Top 30 Global Guru in Leadership 2021 Dr. Rick Goodman, keynote speaker, Author, leadership expert, executive coach

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rick Goodman, an internationally renowned leadership expert, keynote speaker, executive coach and author, is named to the Top 30 Global Gurus List in leadership for 2021

Rick Goodman is no stranger to the limelight. During his illustrious career he has received recognition and many honors for his work in leadership, employee engagement, and business growth.

Dr. Rick said "to be ranked #28 in the world and to be recognized along with some of the top thought leaders in the world such as, John Maxwell, Ken Blanchard, Simon Sinek, Patrick Lencioni, Cy Wakeman, and Tony Robbins is truly an honor of a lifetime."

"I look forward to transforming and impacting more leaders globally through my keynote speaking, leadership workshops, team building seminars, and executive coaching for years to come!”

About:

Rick Goodman is one of the most sought-after leadership and engagement experts today. His keynote presentations and workshops have produced transformational results leading to highly engaged employees, increased productivity, and HIGHER PROFITS.

Dr. Rick has delivered over 1,000 presentations in all 50 states and in 26 countries. Dr. Rick is the author of three books: His first book titled “Living A Championship Life – A Game Plan for Success” combined his success philosophy with stories compiled during his tenure as one of the team physicians for the Super Bowl Champion St. Louis Rams.

His quest to solve our world’s newest challenge, communicating with our children led to the book “Jamie’s Journey – Travels with My Dad” written by his then 16-year-old daughter. Dr. Rick’s new book “The Solutions Oriented Leader – was #1 on Amazon Kindle when it was released.

Dr. Rick is also a successful entrepreneur who walks his talk and shares his winning philosophies with his audiences. He has built several extremely successful multimillion-dollar businesses and uses those experiences to provide solutions for his clients and audiences throughout the world.

Some of Dr. Rick’s clients include AT&T, Franklin Templeton Investments, Caterpillar, Quest Diagnostics, IBM, Heineken, and Interim Healthcare.