MAC Group continues their expansion with 4 additions to their broncolor and FOBA Team

Dan Cuny, VP Sales & Marketing, broncolor & FOBA Blake Griffin, Brand Manager - broncolor & FOBA Francis Westfield; Technical Sales Manager, broncolor & FOBA

As a result of the recent additions of the broncolor and FOBA brands, MAC Group has added 4 new people to their team.

We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to add such an experienced team to handle the tremendous opportunity that broncolor and FOBA represent as we look to further solidify their leadership position” — - Jan Lederman, MAC Group President