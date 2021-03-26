MAC Group continues their expansion with 4 additions to their broncolor and FOBA Team
As a result of the recent additions of the broncolor and FOBA brands, MAC Group has added 4 new people to their team.
As a result of the recent additions of the broncolor and FOBA brands, MAC Group has added 4 new people to their team.
— - Jan Lederman, MAC Group President
Dan Cuny; VP of Sales and Marketing, broncolor and FOBA
Dan will lead the team working on the two newest brands at MAC Group. Dan has been in the photo industry for 45 years in many different capacities including retail sales, professional photo lab management, inside and outside sales manager, and regional sales manager. In his early years, he spent his time photographing concerts in the 1970’s and 80’s.
He has spent the past 20 years in the digital imaging and lighting industries focusing on commercial, and corporate sales as well as teaching lighting techniques to a wide range of audiences.
He enjoys collecting cameras, images and anything photographic which can all be enjoyed via his blog on camera collecting at dancuny.com
“I have always enjoyed working at MAC Group. Everyone there has the same goal of providing excellent marketing, products and service/support to the photo and video communities.” - Dan Cuny, VP of Sales and Marketing
Blake Griffin; Brand Manager for broncolor and FOBA
Blake is a graduate of Montana State University’s Film and Photography program and has spent the last 14 years as a working portrait photographer. During that time he has held positions across the entire photo industry from sales, capture, print, and everywhere in between. Blake is always looking for the chance to share his love of Photography to anyone who will listen and was once called “the hardest working person in the photo industry” by his peers.
“I’m happy to join what I consistently hear is the best team in the industry. I am so excited to help continue the growth and success of the broncolor and FOBA brands in the US and cannot wait to share my knowledge and expertise with all of our customers.” - Blake Griffin, Brand Manager
Francis Westfield; Technical Sales Manager, broncolor & FOBA
Francis returns to MAC Group after his most recent role at Phase One where he specialized in their Medium Format Camera Systems. In his previous role at MAC Group, he was the rep for Mamiya Leaf systems. Other roles included his own mobile location digital capture service as well as assisting for such renowned photographers as Hiro, Neal Slavin, Oberto Gili, Ricard Avedon, and Annie Leibovitz, to name but a few.
“I have a deep passion for photography that began when I was 14 years old. This business has generously given me the opportunity to meet amazing talented artisan's and travel around the world extensively. It is my pleasure to continue helping creative photographers find solutions to master their craft. It never grows old.” - Francis Westfield, Technical Sales Manager
Bobbie Gordon; broncolor / FOBA Technician
Bobbie joins MAC Group with 33 years of lighting experience, his first 10 working with Dynalite and the next 23 years servicing bron and FOBA. Bobbie will continue this role at MAC Group as well as provide tech support.
“We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to add such an experienced team to handle the tremendous opportunity that broncolor and FOBA represent as we look to further solidify their leadership position within studios, enterprises, and the world-class photographers that appreciate the value that these brands represent.
The strength of our team just keeps growing. The depth of knowledge and relationships our newest team members bring to MAC Group is awesome, matched only by their incredible passion and enthusiasm. Our family just keeps getting bigger and better. I couldn’t be more excited.” - Jan Lederman, Mac Group President
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit macgroupus.com
About Bron Elektronik AG:
Shaping the world of commercial photography for more than 60 years, Bron Elektronik manufacturs professional strobe and continuous light solutions for photography and videography under its legendary brand broncolor. Known for premium products with the best operating convenience, long-term value, and reliability, professionals in the field of commercial photography, e-commerce as well as cultural heritage trust broncolor for their demanding lighting needs. The power pack and monolight solutions together with the extensive range of high-quality light modifiers and the iconic broncolor Para reflectors are an integral part of many prestigious studios across the globe. broncolor is committed to its Swiss heritage and maintains the development and production facilities in the heart of Europe - Switzerland.
About FOBA AG
FOBA AG, based in Wettswil, Switzerland, was founded in 1939 and operated in the field of technical equipment for professional photography. They design and manufacture a wide range of high-quality products used around the world. Their product range covers the following areas, with a wide range of standardized items: studio stands, tripod heads, backgrounds, and the COMBITUBE system.
