Swimming in ‘Plastic Soup’ Led to New ‘How To’ Book To Help People Ditch Plastic – Launch on 30th March
Claudi Williams has set up the community initiative 'Action on Plastic' to use her experience of ditching plastic to help others do the same
Simple tried-and-tested tips & alternatives and how to make your own toothpaste, cleaning and everyday products by plastic-free family + 11 'ordinary' people
When I read about 13 dead sperm whales beached on the north coast of Germany with stomachs full of plastic, I knew that I had to do something. I suddenly realised I was part of the problem”STROUD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UK, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would you make your own toothpaste in order to reduce the amount of plastic you use? A new book, ‘Small Steps to Less Waste’ published on 30 March and endorsed by environmental champion, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, outlines the practical experience and personal stories of 12 ‘ordinary’ people who wanted to ditch plastic. Their tips, alternatives and recipes for everyday products normally sold in plastic bottles, show the rest of us how to make a positive difference.
— Claudi Williams
Swimming in a ‘plastic soup’ sea whilst on holiday in Mallorca in 2015 shocked Claudi Williams and her family so deeply that when they heard a little while later about 13 dead sperm whales with plastic-filled stomachs, they made a family pact to go plastic-free. This was before the Blue Planet II programme raised the issue so achieving their goal was difficult. Claudi returned from her first shopping trip after the pledge with just three items!
The average family produces up to 56kg of waste a year but, by the end of their first year, the Williams’ family had cut that down to one bagful. Their experience led to the setting up of the community initiative, Action on Plastic, which helps businesses, schools, community groups and the public to reduce their plastic use. Demand is so great that it’s now working throughout the county of Gloucestershire.
The book includes the top hacks, plastic alternatives and tried-and-tested, simple and cheap recipes for making beauty and cleaning products normally sold in plastic bottles, e.g. toothpaste, lip balm, body butter, disinfectant spray, limescale remover, oven and glass cleaners. Just 11 basic, store cupboard ingredients ensures the home is kept clean naturally.
These are all based on the experience of the Williams family and 11 other residents of Stroud community who’ve consciously reduced the amount of plastic they use.
For example, Carly offers plastic-reduced baby care explaining how to avoid disposable nappies, throw-away wipes and plastic toys; Peter suggests how to take plastic out of DIY; Martha, who teaches people how to make clothes at her Sewing Shed business, describes how to mend jeans; and Paul tells the story of the Repair Cafe where volunteers mend household and electronic items.
For anyone inspired by the contributors’ stories, there’s also advice about how to make and implement your own plastic-free pledge (hint - just one room at a time!).
All royalties from the book will be donated by the publisher, Hawthorn Press, to the community group Action on Plastic to fund their work helping businesses, local councils, schools, and community groups who want to reduce their plastic footprint.
The book is published by Quickthorn, a new imprint of the successful Hawthorn Press. It will be commissioning books focusing upon sustainability and practical ways to achieve this such as recycling, re-use and repair.
The book is launched at a special online event next Tuesday, 30th March. Tickets are free to attend and viewers can hear the book's contributors' experiences and ask them questions.
Recipe for Coconut oil toothpaste:
1 tbsp coconut oil
1 tbsp bicarbonate of soda (food grade)
5-10 drops of peppermint essential oil
2 drops essential oil lemon oil
2 drops orange essential oil
1 drop clove oil
Mix the ingredients together well and keep in a glass jar with tight fitting lid. Will last a few days. Use sparingly as the peppermint and clove oils are quite strong.
