Capturing Carbon With Veripath Farmland Partners
Veripath’s farmland portfolios remove an estimated 15,500 tonnes of carbon from the environment, or equivalent to over 3,200 passenger vehicles per year.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capturing Carbon with Veripath Farmland Partners
Veripath Farmland Partners manages and sub-manages three farmland portfolios of approximately 70,000 acres across Western Canada on a predominantly zero till basis allowing investors to take advantage of the carbon sequestering feature of farmland. This feature allows investors to make farmland allocations to assist with internal carbon neutrality goals while also capturing unique investment qualities, consistent non-volatile returns, correlation and diversification benefits.
Veripath’s farmland portfolios consist of approximately 47,000 acres that are managed using a zero till farming practice. Using an estimated 0.33 tonnes of carbon that is sequestered per zero till acre, Veripath’s farmland portfolios remove an estimated 15,500 tonnes of carbon from the environment, or equivalent to over 3,200 passenger vehicles per year. (1)
Veripath’s management also highlights in it’s research report, ‘Capturing Carbon and Returns with Canadian Farmland Investment Mandates’, that the productivity discount of Western Canadian farmland to the global average, provides each dollar invested in a 100% Western Canadian portfolio with 10 times as much carbon sequestration as each dollar invested in an 80% skew to non-prairie farmland portfolio – Ontario. (1)
Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience and manage over 70,000 acres of Canadian row crop farmland. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve as far as possible farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted return profile. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. Canadian zero-till farmland portfolios may also be a useful addition to ESG driven mandates combining superior risk adjusted returns with environmental benefits. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com or call 587-390-8267.
Disclaimer: This article is only an expression of our opinions on the subject matter set forth herein and includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including commentaries, articles, industry publications, reports and research papers. Veripath has not independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this article which is derived from such third-party sources. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the commentary set forth in this article is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This article is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as advice of any kind, investment or otherwise.
Aggregate data as to number of partners, locations, acres, AUM etc, is consolidated from all assets managed by the principals of the Veripath investment team across three separate farmland portfolios as of Q4 2020. AUM represents estimated value of these assets as of same date. Investors in Veripath Farmland LP and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP will be invested in only the portfolios held by these entities. The aggregate data is provided for illustrative purposes to demonstrate other farmland portfolios managed by the principals of Veripath Farmland LP and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP.
