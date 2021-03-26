Love Hemp Group Highlighted As ‘Emerging CBD Powerhouse’ in New Research from Investment Bank Hannam & Partners

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love Hemp Group (OTCQB: WRHLF) and its London-based, wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd., have been highlighted as an “emerging CBD powerhouse” in new research from Hannam & Partners, a leading independent investment bank providing specialist advice and access to capital with expertise in a number of sectors, including energy, natural resources, and financial services.

Read independent investment bank, Hannam & Partners’, comprehensive research report at https://megastockalert.com/wrhlf-report

In the report, Hannam & Partners (H&P) lays out its thorough research into Love Hemp, the UK’s leading CBD brand, offering its findings on a range of topics, including Love Hemp’s major growth despite COVID, an explosion of consumer interest in CBD, Love Hemp’s brand strength is the key to the company’s success and its core competitive advantage, retail sales leading the way in overall revenue growth for Love Hemp, and Love Hemp’s efforts to build a global brand.

H&P's research states that Love Hemp is “a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market” and that the company “has a strong and varied product line” with its more than 50 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals, and vapes. H&P also cites Love Hemp’s new 15,000 square foot facility as a reason the investment bank believes the company is well-positioned to continue its incredible rate of growth and meet rising demand.

Read more in Hannam & Partners’ comprehensive research report at https://megastockalert.com/wrhlf-report

To learn more about Love Hemp Group visit: https://www.lovehempgroup.com or https://www.worldhighlife.uk

To learn more about Love Hemp’s products visit: https://www.love-hemp.com

For direct questions, call their toll-free number in North America: 1-888-616-9745

About Love Hemp Group

The Company, previously World High Life PLC, was incorporated on January 30, 2019, as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK's most recognizable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group PLC as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the “best in class” CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offerings.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd., has over 50 products, including oils, sprays, edibles, cosmetics, and vapes, each available in multiple sizes or applications, and the company currently enjoys over 2000 retail listings in the UK, including leading brands such as Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Boots, and Holland & Barrett.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a news & media content development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with press releases, feature news articles, corporate videos, radio-style CEO interviews, and research reports.

This article was written based on publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group may, from time to time, include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets, and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov , where you can also find all of Love Hemp Group’s filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities, you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or advisor. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Our publications about Love Hemp Group are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Should Stock Market Media Group and its management own shares in the profiled company, they may benefit from any increase in the share price of the profiled companies and hold the right to sell the shares bought at any given time including shortly after the release of the company’s profile. Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. Under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), Stock Market Media Group discloses that it was remunerated one-thousand, two hundred dollars paid for by a third party via bank wire, to produce this content related to Love Hemp Group.

Stock Market Media Group and its management do not own any shares in Love Hemp Group and never accepts compensation in free-trading shares for its marketing services of the company being profiled, however third parties that have compensated Stock Market Media Group may hold free-trading shares of the company being profiled and could very well be selling, holding or buying shares of the company’s stock at the same time the content is being disseminated to potential investors; this should be viewed as a definite conflict of interest and as such, the reader should take this into consideration.

If Stock Market Media Group ever accepts compensation in the form of free trading shares of the company being profiled and decides to sell these shares into the public market at any time before, during, or after the release of the company’s profile, our disclaimer will be updated accordingly to reflect the current position of any free trading shares received as compensation for our services.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com .

Contact:

Stock Market Media Group info@stockmarketmediagroup.com