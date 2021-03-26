FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 26, 2021

Missouri selected by National Governors Association for policy academy to advance cybersecurity Missouri is one of four states chosen to work with National Governors Association to advance their cybersecurity

Missouri is one of four U.S. states selected through a competitive process by the National Governors Association to advance its state cybersecurity through a series of in-state workshops, collaborative sessions with other states, and regular meetings with NGA staff to create plans for strengthening cybersecurity. The program is set to run through January 2022.

The NGA Center for Best Practices selected Missouri and three other states for its “2021 Policy Academy to Advance Whole-of-State Cybersecurity,” the most recent in NGA’s ongoing efforts since 2016 to help states and territories develop, refine and share best practices in cybersecurity governance, workforce development, critical infrastructure security, and local engagement and partnership.

Cyber threats to businesses, governments and ordinary citizen grow each year as criminals, hackers and foreign adversaries become more sophisticated.

“Missouri’s selection by the National Governors Association to participate in the 2021 policy academy on cybersecurity will give us an opportunity to study best practices, collaborate with other states and NGA experts and advance our state’s cybersecurity readiness,” Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “We look forward to putting together a multi-disciplinary team to maximize the benefits of this unique program.”

The NGA will work with the Missouri team to provide technical assistance in the area of cybersecurity governance. Cybersecurity governance can include assessing cybersecurity risks and creating strategic priorities and initiatives to enhance the state’s cybersecurity posture and reduce risk across the state.

The other states selected to participate in the NGA 2021 cybersecurity policy academy were Kansas, Montana and Washington.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov