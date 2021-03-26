U.S. 422 East Lane Closure Next Week for Construction in Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a left or right lane closure between Park Road and Township Line Road and at the Limerick and Sanatoga interchanges on Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate existing U.S. 422 pavement; perform bridge deck repairs, concrete and joint patching, sealing and drainage improvements; install new guide rail and rumble strips; and repair or replace damaged traffic signs along the corridor.

H & K Group Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $19.1 million project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

