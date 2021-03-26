Northbound Route 28 to Southbound Route 8 Overnight Ramp Closure Monday Night in Etna

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight ramp closure from northbound Route 28 to southbound Route 8 in Etna Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Monday night, March 29 weather permitting.

A full closure of the northbound Route 28 ramp to southbound Route 8 RD Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (Exit 5A) will occur from 8 p.m. Monday night through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning as crews conduct boring operations for ITS conduit. All ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 28 to Southbound Route 8

On northbound Route 28, prior to the ramp, take the Etna (Exit 4) left-hand off-ramp

Turn right onto Freeport Street

Turn right onto Bridge Street

End detour

Northbound Route 28 to Sharpsburg

On northbound Route 28, prior to the ramp, take the Etna (Exit 4) left-hand off-ramp

Turn right onto Freeport Street

Turn right onto Bridge Street

Turn left onto Main Street

End detour

The work is part of the $11.54 million Route 28 project between the Millvale (Exit 3B) interchange in Shaler Township and the Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6) interchange in Sharpsburg Borough and O’Hara Township.

Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #