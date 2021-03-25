Senate Approves Bills to Address COVID-related Learning Loss, Improve Juvenile Justice​

Denver, CO -- Today, the Senate approved two pieces of legislation that would direct the Department of Education to prioritize filling in student learning gaps caused by the pandemic as well as make necessary improvements to Colorado’s juvenile detention system.

SB21-013, sponsored by Senator Rhonda Fields, requires CDE to identify and create a resource bank of educational products, strategies, and services that have demonstrated effectiveness in reversing student learning loss. CDE must also provide info about nonprofit entities that school districts, boards, and charter schools can work with to improve student outcomes following the pandemic.

“With the chaos of this past year, public schools have tirelessly navigated the ever-changing needs of students and teachers – redesigning methods of instruction, dealing with ongoing health risks, and providing comprehensive community support,” said Senator Fields (D-Aurora). “But despite their best efforts, our K-12 students are now months and months behind, with low-income kids and students of color struggling even more. This bill will help fill in these gaps and make sure no student is left behind.”

SB21-066, sponsored by Senator Pete Lee will instruct the Division of Criminal Justice to instill a greater focus and emphasis on diversion programs that give troubled youth a pathway to find help, rather than just pushing them into the detention system.

“For many Coloradans, a life in and out of the criminal justice system begins as a child,” said Senator Pete Lee (D-Colorado Springs), Judiciary Committee Chair. “Unfortunately in this state, we do not provide our youth with adequate support services they need to improve their lives and avoid the revolving door of jail. This bill would provide juveniles with opportunities for education, reconciliation and -- ultimately -- reformation, so that they can successfully reintegrate back into their community.”