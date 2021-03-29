Mobile Payment Technologies Market Trends, Strategies, & Opportunities 2021 - 2030

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobile payment technologies market is expected to $174.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 30.3%. The initiatives taken by governments to promote a cashless economy is a major driver for the growth of the mobile payment technologies market.

The mobile payment technologies market consists of sales of mobile payment technologies and related services. This market deals with a method of payment that does not involve cash or cheques, but allows consumer to make immediate payments using portable electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets.

Trends In The Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with mobile payments is an emerging trend in the mobile payment technologies market. IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or people that can transfer data over a network without requiring any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. The integration of IoT in mobile payment technologies eases the payment experience of consumers and merchants, ensuring smooth and efficient payments on both ends. Due to increased convenience and safety provided by IoT-based mobile payments, many people are moving towards mobile payment technologies

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segments:

The global mobile payment technologies market is further segmented based on solutions, application, POS solutions, in-store payments, remote payments and geography.

By Solutions: Point-Of Sale (POS), In-Store Payments, Remote Payments.

By Application: Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Enterprise.

By POS Solutions: Near-Field Communication (NFC) Payments, Sound-Wave Based Payments, Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments.

By In-Store Payments Solutions: Mobile Wallets, Quick Response (QR) Code Payments.

By Remote Payments: Internet Payments, SMS Payments, Direct Carrier Billing, Mobile Banking.

By Geography: The global mobile payment technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mobile payment technologies market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mobile payment technologies market, mobile payment technologies global market share, mobile payment technologies global market players, mobile payment technologies global market segments and geographies, mobile payment technologies global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The mobile payment technologies global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Organizations Covered: PayPal, Inc., MasterCard, Bharti Airtel, Google, Inc. and Apple Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

