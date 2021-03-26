FDLE arrests Sneads father and son for possession of child sexual abuse material
For Immediate Release March 25, 2021 SNEADS, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Eddie Garland Lee, 48, and his son, William Michael Lee, 22, of Sneads, today for possession of child sexual abuse material. The Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sneads Police Department assisted in the arrest. Eddie Lee is charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, Florida Statutes 775.0847(2)(a)(b), and one count of violation of probation, Florida Statute 948.06. Eddie Lee is currently on felony probation for unrelated charges. William Lee is charged with 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, Florida Statutes 775.0847(2)(a)(b). FDLE’s Pensacola and Panama City Field Office agents, with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sneads Police Department, previously executed a search warrant at the Lee’s home, and forensic examinations of both of the Lee’s computers uncovered numerous videos of children involved in sex acts. Some of the children were toddlers. Eddie Lee and William Lee were booked into the Jackson County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001