California Department of Justice Announces Three Arrests in Multi-State, Multi-Agency Double Homicide Investigation

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced the arrests of Bradley Kohorst, Cory Spurlock, and Orit Oged for the alleged murders of William and Yesenia Larsen, a married couple from Burbank, California. Today’s arrests were the result of a multiagency investigation by DOJ’s Special Operations Unit (SOU), which is a collaborative investigative effort with the California Highway Patrol. The SOU worked together with the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The bodies of William and Yesenia Larsen were discovered in Mono County on November 9, 2020. The SOU became involved in the investigation of the murders after assistance was requested by the Mono County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, SOU investigators have provided guidance and direct support with the investigation. Through the investigation, it was determined that Missoula, Montana residents, Kohorst, Spurlock, and Oged, were former business associates of William Larsen, and were allegedly responsible for the murder of the couple.

Kohorst was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona on March 22, 2021, while Spurlock and Oged were arrested today in Missoula, Montana, where all three suspects resided. During today’s arrest and search warrant operation, investigators discovered multiple semiautomatic handguns and rifles, ammunition, and cash. Kohorst, Spurlock, and Oged are being held in custody awaiting extradition to Mono County where they will be arraigned on the charges of murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The SOU provides statewide enforcement for combating violent career criminals, gangs, and organized crime groups, along with intrastate drug traffickers. These unique and essential teams use advanced investigative techniques and work alongside local law enforcement to enhance investigations into violent criminals and organized crime throughout the state.

The success of this complex investigation was a result of a collaborative effort by all of the agencies involved, including: the Federal Bureau of Investigation, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Chico Police Department, Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Phoenix Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Mono County District Attorney’s Office, Mono County Public Works – Roads, Mono County Search and Rescue, California Highway Patrol, California Bureau of Forensic Services, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the California Department of Transportation.

It is important to note that charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.