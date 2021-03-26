Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,964 in the last 365 days.

Indie-musicians unite amid the global pandemic to release first EP “For the Memories”

SAUDI ARABIA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunayn announces the release of their first indie EP “For the Memories”, available internationally for streaming beginning March 26th on all major streaming platforms. “For the Memories” is the band’s second release after their debut single “Screams of Aversion” which was released earlier this year.

The band was formed by a group of musicians separated by thousands of miles (USA, UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia) but united by their love for music. The band was able to write and collaborate in spite of the global pandemic utilizing the different online tools of this digital age to help them overcome the challenges.

Hunayn’s style is predominantly considered classic rock; however their songs bring back a wide range of nostalgic melodies from the past musical eras, inspired by rock icons such as Bon Jovi, Scorpions, Metallica and many others that influenced them as musicians.

Speaking about the band, Co-writer/Producer Anan Sabban hopes that their method in making music would motivate international artists of different genres to collaborate further in a more inclusive music industry that brings people together from all different backgrounds and cultures to create a better open-minded society built on understanding and acceptance.

Media Links

Spotify (EP Link): https://open.spotify.com/album/6XnkWUhg9eyaMz79LYIKSv?si=BUqslGzZTR24Zfsdbdnr2Q
Website Links: https://www.instagram.com/hunaynrocks/

Hunayn Band
hunaynrocks@gmail.com
Independent Musicians
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Indie-musicians unite amid the global pandemic to release first EP “For the Memories”

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.