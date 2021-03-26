Indie-musicians unite amid the global pandemic to release first EP “For the Memories”
SAUDI ARABIA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunayn announces the release of their first indie EP “For the Memories”, available internationally for streaming beginning March 26th on all major streaming platforms. “For the Memories” is the band’s second release after their debut single “Screams of Aversion” which was released earlier this year.
The band was formed by a group of musicians separated by thousands of miles (USA, UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia) but united by their love for music. The band was able to write and collaborate in spite of the global pandemic utilizing the different online tools of this digital age to help them overcome the challenges.
Hunayn’s style is predominantly considered classic rock; however their songs bring back a wide range of nostalgic melodies from the past musical eras, inspired by rock icons such as Bon Jovi, Scorpions, Metallica and many others that influenced them as musicians.
Speaking about the band, Co-writer/Producer Anan Sabban hopes that their method in making music would motivate international artists of different genres to collaborate further in a more inclusive music industry that brings people together from all different backgrounds and cultures to create a better open-minded society built on understanding and acceptance.
Media Links
Spotify (EP Link): https://open.spotify.com/album/6XnkWUhg9eyaMz79LYIKSv?si=BUqslGzZTR24Zfsdbdnr2Q
Website Links: https://www.instagram.com/hunaynrocks/
Hunayn Band
The band was formed by a group of musicians separated by thousands of miles (USA, UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia) but united by their love for music. The band was able to write and collaborate in spite of the global pandemic utilizing the different online tools of this digital age to help them overcome the challenges.
Hunayn’s style is predominantly considered classic rock; however their songs bring back a wide range of nostalgic melodies from the past musical eras, inspired by rock icons such as Bon Jovi, Scorpions, Metallica and many others that influenced them as musicians.
Speaking about the band, Co-writer/Producer Anan Sabban hopes that their method in making music would motivate international artists of different genres to collaborate further in a more inclusive music industry that brings people together from all different backgrounds and cultures to create a better open-minded society built on understanding and acceptance.
Media Links
Spotify (EP Link): https://open.spotify.com/album/6XnkWUhg9eyaMz79LYIKSv?si=BUqslGzZTR24Zfsdbdnr2Q
Website Links: https://www.instagram.com/hunaynrocks/
Hunayn Band
hunaynrocks@gmail.com
Independent Musicians
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter