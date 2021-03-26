The Scarcity Of Safe Water Drives The Water Purifiers Market

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

According to water purification market research, the scarcity of safe water is contributing to the growth of the water filters market. According to the United States National Ocean Service, about 97.0% of the water on earth is salt water and the remaining 3.0% is available in the form of ice, vapor, groundwater, and freshwater sources. Factors such as growing industrialization, urbanization, and increase in population is polluting water with harmful contaminants. Contaminants in water can be found in the form of disinfection by products, solvents and pesticides, arsenic, and others. Also, depleting water sources further adds to the safe water crisis across the globe. Water has to be treated or purified before using, and this is done by the water purifiers. According to the World Health Organization’s annual report that was published in June 2019, about 2 million people worldwide are drinking water that is contaminated with fecal matter. Therefore, the rise in the scarcity of safe water is expected to boost the demand for water purifiers over the forthcoming years.

The water purifiers market covered in this report is segmented by technology type into RO water purifier, UV water purifier, gravity-based water purifier, by end-user into industrial, commercial, household, by distribution channel into retail stores, direct sales, online, by portability into portable, non-portable, and by device type into wall mounted, countertop, tabletop, faucet-mounted, under-the-sink (UTS).

Read More On The Global Water Purifiers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-purifiers-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global water purifiers market is expected grow from $33.77 billion in 2020 to $37.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The water purifiers market is expected to reach $50.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The regions with water purifiers market shares covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major players covered in the global water purification industry are Xiaomi, Livpure, LG Electronics, Unilever N.V, Panasonic Corporation, Kinetico Inc, Aquatech International LLC, GE Appliances, A.O. Smith Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation.

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water purifiers market overview, forecast water purifiers market size and growth for the whole market, water purifiers market segments, and geographies, water purifiers market trends, water purifiers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Water Purifiers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3097&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-equipment-global-market-report

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-waste-management-consulting-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Air Purifiers Market - By Technology (HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon, Others), By Type (Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors, Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial), And By Region, Air Purifiers Market Size, And Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-purifiers-market

Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market - By Type (Elemental Analysis, Separational Analysis, Molecular Analysis, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analytical-laboratory-instruments-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

