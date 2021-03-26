Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,858 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Sponsors Meaningful Interview By Mom Blogger Megan Sones

A passion driven venture for girls to enjoy real work experience, learn passion, purpose, and play #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

A passion driven venture for girls to enjoy real work experience, learn passion, purpose, and play #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Recruiting for Good helps parents fund their daughters start-ups @wepreparegirlsforlife www.WePrepareGirlsforLife.com

Recruiting for Good helps parents fund their daughters start-ups @wepreparegirlsforlife www.WePrepareGirlsforLife.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored Megan Sones interview and story of inspiring entrepreneur; Founder and CEO Adriana Carrig of Little Words Project

We're grateful for Megan's story, because it inspires girls to pursue their passion, start companies that make a positive impact; and use their talent for good.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund meaningful creative programs for girls. Our company is driven to inspire purpose over profit.

Recruiting for Good sponsored Megan Sones interview and story of inspiring entrepreneur; Founder and CEO Adriana Carrig of Little Words Project.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful for Megan's story, 'Little Words Make a Big Impact,' because it inspires girls to pursue their passion, use their talent for Good to launch their start-up companies."

About

Chasing Kids in Heels is a Literary Blog written by Megan Sones of New Jersey. Megan has a passion for writing, food, education, fashion, reading, and fitness. She attended the College of New Jersey where she double majored in English and Education, then continued on to receive her Master’s in Special Education. She began her educational career teaching English to Special Education students at the High School level for two years, continued to Special Education English at the Middle School level for two years, and then taught 5th grade for three years before beginning to stay at home with her kids. Megan is excited to begin this new chapter (literally and figuratively) in her life!

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru rewarding programs for girls; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good collaborates and helps parents fund their daughter's start-ups to learn more visit; www.WePrepareGirlsforLife.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Sponsors Meaningful Interview By Mom Blogger Megan Sones

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.