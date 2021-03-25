Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor signs four bills, vetoes line items and completes bill signing period

March 25, 2021

Tags: Bills, Gov. Spencer Cox

SALT LAKE CITY (March 25, 2021) — Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed four bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 464. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB 2 Public Education Budget Amendments. Eliason, S.
HB 3 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations. Last, B.
SB 2 New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations Act. Stevenson, J.
SB 3 Appropriations Adjustments. Stevenson, J.

SB 3 was signed with line item vetoes. 

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the results of the 2021 Legislature,” said Gov. Cox. “Major investments including historic funding for education, broadband access and doubletracking Frontrunner will benefit Utahns for generations to come. Utah is poised to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

This completes our work during the bill signing period.

Read about the other bills we’ve signed and vetoed here:

###

