Cholestatic Pruritus clinical trials are ongoing with novel agents that demonstrate potential efficacious options in the future. The key players such as Escient Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing Cholestatic Pruritus therapies to improve treatment outlook.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newer approaches for the management of Cholestatic Pruritus treatment outlook



Cholestatic Pruritus clinical trials are ongoing with novel agents that demonstrate potential efficacious options in the future. The key players such as Escient Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing Cholestatic Pruritus therapies to improve treatment outlook.



DelveInsight’s “Cholestatic Pruritus Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 6+ pipeline drugs in the Cholestatic Pruritus pipeline landscapes. It comprises Cholestatic Pruritus pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Cholestatic Pruritus therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Cholestatic Pruritus pipeline products.



Some of the key takeaways of the Cholestatic Pruritus Pipeline Report



In September 2019, the US FDA granted orphan drug designation to linerixibat for the Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment.

to for the Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment. In 2020, GlaxoSmithKline announced further progression in its R&D pipeline with the data presentation of linerixibat, an investigational product for the potential treatment of Cholestatic Pruritus in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis.

announced further progression in its R&D pipeline with the data presentation of linerixibat, an investigational product for the potential treatment of Cholestatic Pruritus in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis. Many key players such as Escient Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals , and others are involved in Cholestatic Pruritus therapeutics development.

, and others are involved in Cholestatic Pruritus therapeutics development. In September 2020, Escient Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of a $77.5 million Series B financing and the initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of EP547, a MRGPRX4-targeted product candidate to treat cholestatic and uremic pruritus.



Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Cholestatic Pruritus Clinical Trial Analysis



Cholestasis is a reduction in bile flow because of the impaired secretion by hepatocytes or due to the obstruction of bile flow through intra-or extra-hepatic bile ducts. Furthermore, Pruritus is a distressing manifestation of both intra-hepatic cholestasis and extra-hepatic biliary obstruction.



Cholestatic Pruritus Pipeline Therapeutics



GSK2330672 by GlaxoSmithKline

GSK2330672 is a selective inhibitor of human IBAT and is designed to be a non-absorbable agent restricted to the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The drug is expected to block the uptake of bile acids (BAs) in the terminal ileum, increase their excretion in the faeces and reduce the amount of BAs returning to the liver via enterohepatic circulation. Therefore, the treatment of PBC patients with oral GSK2330672 is postulated to reduce the concentrations of BAs in the systemic circulation, and in turn, improve pruritus. The company has completed the Phase II stage of clinical development, and the drug is currently conducting phase III trials.

Research and Development



Phase III Clinical Studies



NCT04167358: In July 2020, GlaxoSmithKline initiated a trial titled “Long-term Safety and Tolerability Study of Linerixibat for the Treatment of Cholestatic Pruritus in Participants With Primary Biliary Cholangitis”. The trial is currently recruiting participants with an estimated enrollment of 75 participants and is expected to be completed by December 2024.



Phase II Results:

In 2020, GlaxoSmithKline announced further progression in its R&D pipeline with the data presentation of linerixibat, an investigational product for the potential treatment of Cholestatic Pruritus in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).

The dose of linerixibat showed significant improvements from baseline in measures of quality of life, including social and emotional domains of the disease-specific patient-reported instrument, PBC-40, in the overall population. Due to the mechanism of action of linerixibat, the most common adverse events were diarrhoea and abdominal pain.



For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Cholestatic Pruritus Emerging Drugs



Scope of Cholestatic Pruritus Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 6+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Escient Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and many others.

Escient Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 6+ Products

Phases: Cholestatic Pruritus Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Cholestatic Pruritus Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Cholestatic Pruritus Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Cholestatic Pruritus Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates



Molecule Types: Small Molecule Stem Cell Therapy Gene therapy



Mechanism of Action: C-reactive protein inhibitors Opioid kappa receptor agonists Sodium-bile acid cotransporter inhibitors MRGPRX4 Activator



Route of Administration: Inhalation Intravenous Oral Subcutaneous



Product Types: Monotherapy Combination





Key Questions regarding Current Cholestatic Pruritus Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Cholestatic Pruritus treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Cholestatic Pruritus?

How many are Cholestatic Pruritus emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development to treat Cholestatic Pruritus?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Cholestatic Pruritus market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Cholestatic Pruritus?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Cholestatic Pruritus therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Cholestatic Pruritus?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Cholestatic Pruritus?





Table of Contents

1 Cholestatic Pruritus Report Introduction 2 Cholestatic Pruritus Executive Summary 3 Cholestatic Pruritus Overview 4 Cholestatic Pruritus Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Cholestatic Pruritus Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Cholestatic Pruritus Late-Stage Products (Pre-Registration) 6.1 LUM001: Mirum Pharmaceuticals 7 Cholestatic Pruritus Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 GSK2330672: GlaxoSmithKline 8 Cholestatic Pruritus Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Korsuva: Cara Therapeutics 9 Cholestatic Pruritus Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 EP 547: Escient Pharmaceuticals 10 Cholestatic Pruritus Therapeutic Assessment 11 Cholestatic Pruritus Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Cholestatic Pruritus Analysis 13 Cholestatic Pruritus Key Companies 14 Cholestatic Pruritus Key Products 15 Cholestatic Pruritus Unmet Needs 16 Cholestatic Pruritus Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Cholestatic Pruritus Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Cholestatic Pruritus Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

































































Get a customised pipeline report @ Cholestatic Pruritus Drugs Pipeline Report



Related Reports



DelveInsight's Cholestatic Pruritus - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.



DelveInsight's Cholestatic Pruritus - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Cholestatic Pruritus in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



DelveInsight’s Shingles- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical.



DelveInsight's Schistosomiasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.



DelveInsight's Parainfluenza Virus Infection - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.



DelveInsight's NSCLC - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.



DelveInsight's Nephrotic Syndrome (NS) Etiologies - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Nephrotic Syndrome (NS) Etiologies in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Meibomian Gland Dysfunction market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Meibomian Gland Dysfunction market share of the individual therapies.



DelveInsight' s Lactose Intolerance Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical market and forecasted epidemiology.



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com