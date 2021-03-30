Learn & Play Montessori Announces New Post for Fremont Montessori Preschools amidst Opening of South Fremont Preschool
Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class early education company serving Fremont, Dublin and Danville, is proud to announce a new post.
Differences between the Montessori-style preschool and other daycares are apparent the moment you meet us.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a preschool and kindergarten program serving Fremont, Danville, and Dublin for early education success https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ is proud to announce a new post. The post is published amidst the opening of their brand new South Fremont Preschool. The company shares several scheduling options for different needs.
— Harpreet Grewal
"Differences between the Montessori-style preschool and other daycares are apparent the moment you meet us. Our goal is to prepare young children for school success," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "Young students are eager to learn, and how they learn can be flexible too. We are also super excited about our South Fremont campus!"
Parents living around the San Francisco peninsula in Fremont, Dublin, and Danville can review the new Learn & Play Montessori post at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/we-provide-every-type-of-montessori-preschool-that-you-need/. The company provides several scheduling options for families, including; in-person, blended, and online classes. Fremont Montessori preschools offer both part-time and full-time onsite courses for preschool through kindergarten. The high-rated Montessori early learning curriculum helps young children build a foundation for reading, letters, numbers, music, science, and art. Parents searching for daycare openings can review details for the new South Fremont Montessori preschool which is now open at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/south-fremont/.
FREMONT MONTESSORI PRESCHOOLS GO ABOVE AND BEYOND PARENT EXPECTATIONS FOR LEARNING READINESS
Here is the background for this release. Recent news reports speculate students may fall behind on learning due to the shelter-in-place orders. School districts around the Fremont area might struggle to ensure all students reach educational milestones. Parents of preschool-aged children could feel the challenge too. Trying to juggle work and other responsibilities while young children are home might be too much. It might not be possible to take time out and school a child at home. Instead of contacting a run-of-the-mill daycare, a parent might expect more. A robust curriculum with professionally trained teachers to help a child prepare for the school years ahead could be the ideal plan. The mission for Fremont Montessori preschools is to go 'above and beyond' parents’ expectations. A strong program designed to help young students achieve important milestones could be the right fit for a growing family. The new South Fremont campus is a real-world complement to its online educational presence.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Virtual preschool, including full online preschool, hybrid lessons, and one-on-one teaching instruction, are available. Locations include Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as Walnut Creek.
