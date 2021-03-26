Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Public Input Meeting concerning improvements to Washington Street from 5th Avenue South to 1st Avenue North in Grand Forks

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available April 1, 2021, on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on April 1, 2021. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to Washington Street (US 81) reconstruction from 5th Avenue South to 1st Avenue North including rehabilitation of the railway structure, storm drainage and pedestrian access upgrades in Grand Forks.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and HDR Engineering Inc.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by April 16, 2021 to:

Brian King

HDR Engineering

51 N Broadway, Suite 550

Fargo, ND 58102

Email: brian.j.king@hdrinc.com

with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Brian King, Project Manager, HDR Engineering at (701) 353-6117 or brian.j.king@hdrinc.com

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil rights Division, NDDOT at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

