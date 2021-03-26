The Law Office of Eduard Braun Expands Services to Include Debt Collections and Judgement Recovery in 2021

Attorney Eduard Braun Provides You with Workable Solutions to Get Your Money Back

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Eduard Braun Provides You with Workable Solutions to Get Your Money Back

The year 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic saw rising numbers of people and businesses going into debt as America’s workforce, in most cases, closed down. For some, there was not enough money coming in to pay bills beyond rent, utilities, and food. While there was a relief when rent and mortgage payments were put on hold, such relief meant landlords and banks had trouble collecting the money owed that kept properties and assets solvent.

Workable Solutions Available

For now, Governor Gavin Newsom and California’s legislature have extended rent and mortgage payment prohibitions until June 30, 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times. Senate Bill (SB) 91 passed on January 29, 2021, to protect renters and mortgage payers, at least for now, from collection tactics and judgments. Renters and mortgage payers must declare under perjury, however, their inability to pay all or even part of their rental or mortgage bills, even though the fees are still due, according to Governor Newsom’s public relations website.

While certain types of payments are in abeyance right now, which includes student loans and property taxes, other bills like car and credit card are still due, except in certain situations. Yet, creditors must follow certain rules about collections, harassment, and other related issues. Work with creditors to make small payments if you can do so. Contact Attorney Braun who can advise you on the latest California debt collection regulations, as these are changing all the time, because of the pandemic.

When You Are the Collector

Observe current regulations in place concerning harassment when you need to get your bills paid from those who owe you money. It is in your best interest to hire a debt collections attorney who knows what steps and strategies to follow, especially during these pandemic times. Attorney Braun will assist you in the proper ways you can still contact your clients who owe you money. Click the Nolo.com legal website link for more generalized information.

Multilingual Communications

The Eduard Braun Law firm provides communications in English, Spanish, Russian, and Hebrew. If you need a translator for another language, let us know so we can provide that help to you through our community resources. Attorney Braun knows it is difficult when you feel others are having a hard time understanding you while you try to tell your story. The Eduard Braun Law firm provides a free consultation for new potential clients. Once you or a friend calls and lets the firm know you need a translator, Attorney Braun can let you know when the translator is available for your call.

Attorney Braun Conducts Virtual Meetings

While COVID-19 measures remain in place, most meetings take place by phone, through emails, and, in some situations, by video calls. This provides convenience to clients who have a hard time getting around because of disabilities or resources. Virtual meetings also save on gasoline. Rather than traveling for a half hour or more, or getting stuck on busy freeways, consultations occur virtually at your convenience in your home.

California Service Areas

Attorney Eduard Braun assists anyone living in California and has already helped clients in the following California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Alameda, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and San Bernardino. If you or someone you know needs help with a personal injury case, call the Eduard Braun Law firm at the contact number below or fill out the form on the website at https://ebraunlaw.com/contactus/.

About Attorney Eduard “Eddie” Braun

Attorney Eduard Braun has over two decades of legal experience in healthcare, insurance, businesses, debt collections, and judgment cases. He maintains many contacts in those areas. He is also a vice president at IW Care Connection, Inc. in Los Angeles, a former CFO with All Smiles Home Health, Inc., and former CFO at Comfort in Style, Inc.

Attorney Braun received his Doctor of Law from Abraham Lincoln University, a business MBA from Pepperdine University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from California State University, Northridge.

Attorney Braun’s goal is in providing the best customer service and care along with optimal rewards in case settlements. Call 818-796-4529 (toll-free: 877-533-4529) if you need help with your personal injury case. You can find his latest five-star reviews on Yelp.

