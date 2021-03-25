Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,941 in the last 365 days.

Sun Country Airlines Announces Repayment of CARES Act Loan

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (“Sun Country Airlines”) (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced the repayment of a U.S. Treasury loan it received through the CARES Act.

“We appreciate the support from the U.S. Government which helped provide stability for our customers and our employees during the pandemic,” said Sun Country Airlines President and CFO Dave Davis, “And we are pleased to be in a position to repay this loan so quickly.”

Through the 2020 CARES Act legislation, U.S. airlines were given access to loans through the U.S. Treasury Department. Sun Country Airlines applied for and received a $45 million loan through this program in October 2020. Sun Country has repaid $46.3 million, which includes all outstanding principal and accrued interest on the loan, to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Sun Country Airlines closed its initial public offering on March 19, 2021. Proceeds from that offering were used to repay the loan.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Contacts

Media
Jessica Wheeler
651-900-8400
mediarelations@suncountry.com

Investor Relations
Bill Trousdale
651.681.4810
IR@suncountry.com

SOURCE Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.


You just read:

Sun Country Airlines Announces Repayment of CARES Act Loan

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.