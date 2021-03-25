/EIN News/ -- Folsom, NJ, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas launched Conserve, a new online resource to help customers save energy and money

FOLSOM, N.J., March 25, 2021 – South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiaries of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) launched Conserve, a new online Energy Efficiency resource. Free and available through the South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas websites. Conserve offers tips and information to help customers decrease their energy consumption, lower their energy bills and reduce their impact on the environment, while maintaining comfort at home or work.

Defined simply, Energy Efficiency means “using less energy to perform the same task, to avoid wasting energy.” Conserve offers a variety of content around the central theme of Energy Efficiency and related topics – for example:

8 Basic Tips to Start Saving Energy

Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes: Eat Well and Save

Closet Cleanout that’s Good for the Planet

Save Energy While You Work and Learn

Recycle Your Cell Phones and Batteries

“Whether you’re most interested in saving money, conserving natural resources or improving your home’s comfort and performance – or all three – Conserve can help,” said Maureen Minkel, Director of Energy Efficiency and Conservation, SJI. “Our employees live and work in the same communities as our customers, and when it comes to Energy Efficiency, we believe that together we can make a difference.”

Conserve will feature new content on an ongoing basis, within topic categories that focus generally on saving energy and money (Go Green & Save), home and family (Together at Home), community programs and reader input (Community), special features and multimedia (Spotlight) and energy-saving products and services (Smart Energy PartnersSM).



In addition to energy-saving tips, ideas and solutions, Conserve will provide games, puzzles and other content to engage children and families.

“Energy Efficiency itself is the most affordable energy resource, and it’s available to everyone, no matter where they live or work,” said Deborah Franco, Vice President, Rates, Regulatory Affairs and Sustainability, SJI. “We appreciate the opportunity to serve our customers through Conserve and to partner with them to put Energy Efficiency into practice.”

South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have long prioritized making Energy Efficiency programs, services and products more accessible to help customers reduce their energy consumption and costs. To date, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have invested more than $133 million in programs, which include: energy efficiency rebates, financing, an efficient products marketplace, residential weatherization programs for low to moderate-income customers and home energy audits. South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas also offer energy-saving solutions for commercial customers and partner with Sustainable Jersey to support community outreach and education around Energy Efficiency.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.



About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities” by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.