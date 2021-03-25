Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, and Southern Tide Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- --Continued Strength in E-commerce--

--Provides Guidance for First Quarter and Fiscal 2021--

--Restores Dividend to pre-COVID level of $0.37 per Share; a 48% Increase Compared to Prior Dividend--

ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 year ended January 30, 2021. Consolidated net sales were $221 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $298 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. On a GAAP basis, the Company reported a loss of $0.74 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to earnings of $0.90 per share in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted earnings were $0.13 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Full fiscal year consolidated net sales were $749 million in fiscal 2020 compared to $1.123 billion in fiscal 2019. The Company reported a loss of $5.77 per share on a GAAP basis in fiscal 2020 compared to earnings of $4.05 per share in fiscal 2019. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported a loss of $1.81 per share compared to earnings of $4.32 per share in fiscal 2019.

The Company’s adjusted results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 exclude a $15 million asset write-off related to an information technology project, and $3 million of charges related to the exit of Lanier Apparel. The Company’s full year adjusted results exclude a $60 million Southern Tide impairment charge, the $15 million technology project write-off and $13 million of charges related to the exit of Lanier Apparel, partially offset by a $9 million favorable impact of LIFO accounting. More details can be found in the reconciliation table at the end of this release.

The Company finished fiscal 2020 in a strong liquidity position with $66 million of cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit agreement. Unused availability was $301 million at the end of fiscal 2020. The Company finished fiscal 2019 with $52 million of cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings outstanding. The improvement in the Company’s liquidity position was attributable to $84 million of cash flow from operations which funded capital expenditures, share repurchases, dividends and minority investments in smaller branded businesses.

Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, ”This time last year, we were facing incredible uncertainties related to the pandemic, its duration and its effect on our business. In response we established three priorities for fiscal 2020: protect our people and our customers, protect our brands, and preserve liquidity. We were successful in achieving these important and fundamental goals. At the same time, as we moved through the year and our business gained momentum, it became even more evident that the strong strategic positioning of our brands in the marketplace combined with our omni-channel capabilities provides us with clear and compelling competitive advantages. The key learnings from the past year have helped further sharpen our focus on our highest return opportunities.”

“It is clear that e-commerce will be bigger and more important than ever following the accelerated shift to online spending during the pandemic,” continued Mr. Chubb. “The strength of our e-commerce platforms and our digital outreach to consumers led to a 28% increase in our full price e-commerce businesses in fiscal 2020. We added to these capabilities in 2020 and expanding our expertise and investment in digital will remain a priority in 2021 and beyond.”

“Despite the significant impact of temporary store closures and operating restrictions in 2020, we are confident that our retail strategy is going to serve us well as conditions normalize. Our 187 full-price retail stores are in desirable locations, where shopping is still entertainment. We believe food and beverage is an important complement to our beautiful stores and will continue to play a larger role in our retail evolution. In 2020, we opened four additional Tommy Bahama Marlin Bars and we will continue to invest in this promising concept moving forward. Whether online or in our stores and restaurants, we are committed to enhancing and delivering a shopping experience that recognizes and serves the customer in their brand discovery and purchasing preferences now and in the future.”

Mr. Chubb concluded, “Each of our brands - Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company and Duck Head, simply put, make people happy. Our talented, highly engaged teams will continue to evolve and update our products and brand messaging to ensure they stay relevant for today’s consumer and remain true to each brand’s unique DNA. This has been and will continue to be the key to our success as we deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Summary of Results

Consolidated net sales decreased 26% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the fourth quarter last year. For the full 2020 fiscal year, consolidated net sales decreased 33%. Full price e-commerce sales grew 26% and 28% in the fourth quarter and the full year, respectively, with growth in all the Company’s branded businesses in the year. The Company, which temporarily closed its retail stores and restaurants in March 2020, began a gradual reopening of locations in the second quarter. At the time of this release, substantially all stores and restaurants are open, but many continue to operate under varying degrees of restricted conditions for the safety of employees and customers. Full price retail sales were 43% and 56% lower, respectively, in the fourth quarter and full year. Restaurant sales were 29% and 42% lower, respectively, in the fourth quarter and full year. Wholesale sales decreased 48% in the fourth quarter and the full year.



Gross margin was 54.3% in the fourth quarter compared to 55.9% in the fourth quarter last year. For the full year gross margin was 55.4% compared to 57.4% in fiscal 2019, with gross margin lower in each operating group. Gross margin was negatively impacted by a more promotional environment due to COVID-19 and inventory markdown charges, which were partially offset by LIFO accounting credits.





SG&A decreased 6% or $8 million in the fourth quarter and 13% or $74 million in the full year on a GAAP basis. On an adjusted basis, SG&A decreased 17% or $24 million in the fourth quarter and 17% or $93 million in the full year. Cost savings measures in fiscal 2020 included a $63 million reduction in employment costs, a $10 million reduction in occupancy costs, and reductions in variable and other expenses.





In the fourth quarter, the Company reported an operating loss of $17 million compared to an operating profit of $21 million in the same period of the prior year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $3 million compared to $25 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For the full 2020 fiscal year, the Company reported an operating loss of $124 million compared to an operating profit of $94 million in fiscal 2019. For the full year, on an adjusted basis, the Company’s operating loss was $43 million in fiscal 2020 compared to an operating profit of $99 million in the prior year.





The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter was a benefit of 28% compared to a charge of 27% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For the full year, the effective tax rate was a benefit of 24% compared to a charge of 26% in the prior year.





The Company reported a loss per share of $0.74 on a GAAP basis and income per share of $0.13 on an adjusted basis in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. For the full year, the Company reported a loss of $5.77 on a GAAP basis and $1.81 on an adjusted basis.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Inventory decreased 19% to $124 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared to $152 million in the prior year with double-digit percentage decreases in each operating group.

As of January 30, 2021, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $66 million of cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit agreement. Unused availability was $301 million at the end of fiscal 2020. At the end of the prior year, the Company had $52 million of cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings outstanding.

The Company believes its strong liquidity position will satisfy ongoing cash requirements for the foreseeable future. These cash requirements generally consist of working capital and other operating activity needs, capital expenditures and dividend payments.

In the full 2020 fiscal year, cash provided by operating activities was $84 million, which funded $29 million of capital expenditures, primarily for information technology initiatives to enhance our capabilities with regard to data, digital marketing and omni-channel retail, as well as investments in Marlin Bars and retail stores, resulting in free cash flow of $55 million. In fiscal 2020, the Company also paid dividends of $17 million, repurchased $20 million of shares and invested $6 million for minority interests in smaller branded apparel businesses.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share, a 48% increase from the previous level of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2021. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

For the full 2021 fiscal year, ending on January 29, 2022, the Company expects net sales to grow to between $940 million and $980 million as compared to net sales of $749 million in fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2021, GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $2.65 and $3.05. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.80 and $3.20. This compares to a loss on a GAAP basis of $5.77 per share and an adjusted loss of $1.81 per share in fiscal 2020.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, ending May 1, 2021, the Company expects net sales in a range of $220 million to $240 million, as compared to $160 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $0.90 and $1.10. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $0.95 and $1.15. This compares to a loss on a GAAP basis of $4.02 per share and an adjusted loss of $1.12 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

The Company’s interest expense is expected to be approximately $1 million. The Company’s effective tax rate for the first quarter is expected to be approximately 15% and for fiscal 2021 is expected to be approximately 20%. The tax rate for both the quarter and year are expected to benefit from certain discrete items.

Capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 are expected to be approximately $35 million, compared to $29 million in fiscal 2020, primarily reflecting investments in information technology initiatives and new Marlin Bars.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET today. A live web cast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through April 8, 2021 or by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13717600.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Basis of Presentation

All per share information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that a presentation and discussion of certain financial measures on an adjusted basis, which exclude certain non-operating or discrete gains, charges or other items, may provide a more meaningful basis on which investors may compare the Company’s ongoing results of operations between periods. These measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted operating income, among others.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational, and planning decisions to evaluate the Company’s ongoing performance. Management also uses these adjusted financial measures to discuss its business with investment and other financial institutions, its board of directors and others. Reconciliations of these adjusted measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are presented in tables included at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which typically are not historical in nature. We intend for all forward-looking statements contained herein, in our press releases or on our website, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including uncertainties about its scope and duration (including resurgence of COVID-19 cases), future store closures or other restrictions (including reduced hours and capacity) due to government mandates, and the effectiveness of store re-openings and reduction initiatives (including our ability to effectively renegotiate rent obligations), any or all of which may also affect many of the following risks; demand for our products, which may be impacted by competitive conditions and/or evolving consumer shopping patterns; macroeconomic factors that may impact consumer discretionary spending for apparel and related products; the impact of any restructuring initiatives we may undertake in one or more of our business lines, including the process, timing, costs, uncertainties and effects of our announced exit of the Lanier Apparel business; costs of products as well as the raw materials used in those products; expected pricing levels; costs of labor; the timing of shipments requested by our wholesale customers; expected outcomes of pending or potential litigation and regulatory actions; changes in international, federal or state tax, trade and other laws and regulations, including the potential imposition of additional duties; the ability of business partners, including suppliers, vendors, licensees and landlords, to meet their obligations to us and/or continue our business relationship to the same degree in light of current or future financial stress, staffing shortages, liquidity challenges and/or bankruptcy filings; weather; fluctuations and volatility in global financial markets; retention of and disciplined execution by key management; the timing and cost of store and restaurant openings and remodels, technology implementations and other capital expenditures; acquisition and disposition activities, including our ability to timely recognize expected synergies from acquisitions; access to capital and/or credit markets; the impact of tax and other legislative changes; changes in accounting standards and related guidance; and factors that could affect our consolidated effective tax rate, including estimated Fiscal 2020 taxable losses eligible for carry back under the CARES Act. Forward-looking statements reflect our expectations at the time such forward-looking statements are made, based on information available at such time, and are not guarantees of performance. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations could prove inaccurate as such statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or other risks or uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial, materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Important factors relating to these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, Item 1A. contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 1, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors" and those described from time to time in our subsequent and future reports filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended May 2, 2020 and October 31, 2020. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We disclaim any intention, obligation, or duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

