Carmichael named UWG’s director of athletics

/EIN News/ -- Carrollton, Georgia - University of West Georgia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next director of athletics at the University of West Georgia will travel 2,400 miles east to Go West.

UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly announced the naming of Jason Carmichael as the institution’s next athletics director Thursday. Carmichael currently serves as director of intercollegiate athletics at California State University East Bay and will begin his new role at UWG on Monday, April 19.

As director of athletics, Carmichael will provide executive leadership, exceptional operational management, and strategic direction in the pursuit of excellence for UWG’s more than 500 student-athletes in 14 varsity sports, as well as a nationally recognized and award-winning UWG Cheerleading program.

“As a proven leader who has elevated the statuses of athletics departments he has directed, we are eager to have Jason’s thought-partnership and expertise on our campus as we remain committed to the curation of a first-choice university for all our stakeholders,” Kelly said in an announcement to the campus community. “We look forward to bringing Jason on board in the coming weeks and connecting him across campus and the communities we serve as he begins in his new role.”

Carmichael said he is “honored and humbled” by the opportunity to run with the Wolves.

“UWG has a great competitive tradition and a spirited, devoted fan base, and I cannot wait to meet the members of the university community,” he said. “With the dynamic leadership in place and the solid foundation of history in the UWG Athletics program, I am excited to begin working with the athletics staff to provide the entire Pack – students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends – with the best possible experiences we can.”

Kelly also expressed gratitude to the 21-member team of student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff, alumni, supporters, and community leaders – led by Dr. Meredith Brunen, UWG’s vice president for University Advancement – who conducted the nationwide search that resulted in Carmichael’s appointment alongside Collegiate Consulting.

“This search benefited from a team of experienced and highly knowledgeable individuals who all have a love for UWG and our athletics program," Kelly said. "Under the leadership of Dr. Brunen, the members of this team know firsthand how athletics is the university's front porch, building affinity and community among our entire campus community. I am immensely grateful for their investment in moving this crucial piece of the university experience forward.”

Carmichael began his appointment as Cal State East Bay's Director of Intercollegiate Athletics on Jan. 30, 2017. Prior to joining CSUEB, he served as the Director of Athletics at Western State Colorado University and the inaugural athletics director at Mid-South Community College in West Memphis, Arkansas.

He earned his bachelor's degree in education with an emphasis in kinesiology from Harding University and a master's degree in physical education, health, and recreation from Emporia State University.

