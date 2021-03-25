Speaker Driver Market Size to Reach USD 31.18 Billion in 2028 | Improving Standards of Living and New Technological Advancements are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Major companies operating in the Speaker Driver market are Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Knowles Electronics, Goertek, Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Fostex International, Eastech, Voz Electronic Co., Ltd, and Fortune Grand Technology Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global speaker driver market size is expected to reach USD 31.18 Billion and register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by key factors such as technological advancements in devices such as notch less smartphones, new product launches by key players, and rising demand for more efficient audio output systems. Increasing spending of consumers on entertainment such as movies, gaming, and music is another key factor driving market growth. Rapid expansion and commercialization of 5G networks is another factor expected to continue to drive market growth as a high-speed network enables subscribers to access uninterrupted, high quality content, which in turn results in need for high quality audio output systems.

Moreover, smart speakers are gaining popularity in tourism and hospitality sectors as it can be effectively used to provide travel updates, calling reception, and control room lighting, checking in and checking out and so on. For instance, a customized version of Baidu’s DuerOS AI solution is used by the InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG), and comprises voice assist function for addressing basic queries of customers.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/599

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, GN Store Nord A/S and Knowles Electronics entered into a partnership with an aim to offer intelligent video, audio, and hearing solutions.

In August 2019, Infinity, which is a lifestyle audio device brand, was launched by HARMAN in India. The launch included six new infinity headphones, four portable Bluetooth speakers, and a multimedia 2.1 Bluetooth system.

The market in North America is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR owing to high disposable income of individuals and launch of new speaker enabled devices in countries in the region.

The headphones/earphones segment accounted for largest revenue share in the speaker driver market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to rising demand for wireless headphones/earphones among a consumer base of varying age groups. Moreover, introduction of airpods into the market is another factor supporting revenue growth of this segment currently.

Major companies operating in the market are Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Knowles Electronics, Goertek, Beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, Fostex International, Eastech, Voz Electronic Co., Ltd, and Fortune Grand Technology Inc.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/599

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global speaker driver market based on device type, size, application, and region.

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Headphones/Earphones Hearing Aids Smart Speakers Mobile Phones/Tablets Loudspeakers

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Below 20 mm 20–110 mm

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Professional/Enterprise Consumer Medical Others (banking, travel and tourism, hospitality, and education)



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/speaker-driver-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs