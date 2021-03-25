Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,945 in the last 365 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) (the “Company” or “Synchronoss”), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that the Company issued restricted stock and stock option awards to six newly hired employees. Each of these grants was an inducement award that was approved by the Compensation Committee of Synchronoss’ Board of Directors, and granted as an inducement equity award under the Company's 2017 New Hire Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Synchronoss granted the six newly hired employees an aggregate of 6,600 time-based restricted stock awards. The shares of restricted stock will vest 25% on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary of the grant date subject to continuous service thereafter. In addition, the employees received an aggregate of 2,200 time-based stock option awards. The Stock Options will vest 25% on the first, second, third, and fourth anniversary of the grant date subject to continuous service thereafter.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging and digital products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Media

Diane Rose
CCgroup
diane@ccgrouppr.com

Investors
Todd Kehrli/Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
investor@synchronoss.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.