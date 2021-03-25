NDOT to Transition Dixie Valley Road East of Fallon to Gravel Roadway Surface

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Beginning April 12, Dixie Valley Road (State Route 121) east of Fallon will transition from a paved to gravel road as the Nevada Department of Transportation removes and pulverizes the aging asphalt surface.

Starting April 12 through the end of April, drivers will see single lane closures on Dixie Valley Road between 7a.m. and 4p.m. weekdays as the roadway is pulverized. A pilot car will alternate directions of traffic through the work zone. While the majority of delays will be shorter, drivers should anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes. Road work dates are subject to change based on weather and other factors.

Approximately 27 miles of Dixie Valley Road connecting to U.S. 50 is a state-maintained asphalt road which then transitions into a gravel county road. The state road surface was last fully repaved in 1976, with minor resurfacing in 2012, and is deteriorating.

To enhance driver safety by removing the potholed roadway surface and to prevent costs of a full roadway reconstruction, the roadbed will be compacted and the existing asphalt surface pulverized and recycled as a gravel roadway.

Drivers are reminded to travel at slower speeds appropriate for the new gravel roadway surface and conditions.

Although traffic volumes fluctuate, an average of 40 vehicles per day are estimated to travel the road. Millions of dollars would be needed to fully reconstruct the road.

NDOT will periodically blade the roadway for a smoother drive and will continue minimal roadway maintenance as needed following extreme weather or other events. Snow will not be removed on the road.