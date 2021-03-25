The testimony attached below was presented by Robert J. Contee, III, Acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, to the District of Columbia Council Committee on the Judiciary & Public Safety Committee on the Judiciary & Public Safety, Council of the District of Columbia, The Honorable Charles Allen, Chairpersonon March 25, 2021, via a virtual meeting platform.
You just read:
Public Roundtable on Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert J. Contee III Confirmation Resolution of 2021
