SalesScreen Triples Its Revenue, Targets Huge Growth In 2021, Ramps Up Hiring to Address $3.6B Sales Productivity Market
Broad consumer adoption of gamification and personal tracking apps is now gaining traction with businesses as a way to revitalize and motivate remote employees.
Our analysis of WFH revenue teams that are using SalesScreen resulted in increased average sales activity by 29.5 percent and 44.1 percent while running competitions during the first 6 months of use.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesScreen, a sales productivity company that empowers revenue teams to engage its sales force with the most comprehensive and effective gamification platform in the game, announced a strong Q4 performance in 2020, increasing its license-based revenues by 30 percent and an annual growth rate well above 100 percent. This is good headway for its growth plan in the coming year. It’s estimated there are 15 million salespeople globally, which creates an addressable market close to $4 billion. In 2021, the company is focused on accelerating adoption into this sales productivity market.
“We had explosive growth in Q4 having increased our license-based revenues by 30 percent measured against Q3 and an annual growth rate above 100%,” says Sindre Haaland, SalesScreen’s founder and CEO. “The company has grown fast, we are now hiring a new employee every week. Many of these in the US, where our focus has been on hiring outside of Europe. The main driver for the success in our global expansion is in part due to companies that have remote-working revenue teams or a combination of people working from home and at part-time at the office.”
Historically, SalesScreen has built software to provide motivation and gamification tools designed to increase the performance of revenue teams through increased sales rep effort and activity. However, closing deals is more than simply increasing activity—it's a human skill, an art form. Tapping into this human element will be key in keeping motivation front and center for sellers and other customer-facing teams while their org continues to adjust to a full or hybrid WFH environment.
“It’s been two and a half years since we began our international expansion and it’s resulted in 3x revenue, upwards of 100 percent growth rate and we can confidently say we are a global company with employees in New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Gøteborg, Oslo, and Trondheim. The journey so far has been amazing.” Haaland said about the company’s recent milestones.
