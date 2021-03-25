Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
N.D. Law Review to host energy law symposium

The North Dakota Law Review Energy Law Symposium is scheduled for Thursday, April 15. The virtual symposium will feature a comprehensive program of energy related topics.

For updates or to register, visit https://law.und.edu/law-review/symposium/ndlr-symposium-21.html. Registrants will receive virtual access information prior to the symposium.

There is no charge to attend. The Law Review board is appreciative for the generous support and sponsorship of the symposium by Crowley Fleck PLLP.

North Dakota and Minnesota CLE credits are pending. AAPL Landman credits are approved.

